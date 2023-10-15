ADVERTISEMENT

‘Free, Fair and Firm’ should be the mantra, says Hyderabad Police Commissioner

October 15, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya convened a meeting on Sunday with DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors of South, South East, East, South West, and Central zones and Task Force personnel, to review poll preparedness and enforcement of the model code of conduct in the last two weeks.

On poll preparedness, the review on enforcement included checks on flow of unaccounted cash, liquor, freebies, drugs/ganja and precious metals. Police have also started registering cases, executing non-bailable warrants, binding over of people disrupting law and order, depositing licenced weapons, and taking action against rowdy-sheeters.

Mr. Shandilya also discussed vulnerability mapping, critical polling locations and polling stations and zonal election cell. Based on it, it was proposed to divide police stations into A, B and C categories. The 90 flying squads designated for the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad were instructed to carry out their duty efficiently.

Mr. Shandilya stressed the need for police personnel to work without biases and said that “Free, Fair and Firm” should be the mantra.

