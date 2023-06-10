ADVERTISEMENT

Free entry to zoos, national parks, urban forest parks on June 19

June 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Entry will be free to all the zoological parks, national parks, and urban forest parks on June 19, which is being celebrated as ‘Harithotsavam’, as part of the 10th Formation Day of Telangana.

Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office Priyanka Varghese announced this during a video conference on Saturday, and asked officials across the State to organise special events to enhance environmental awareness among children.

PCCF R.M. Dobriyal also spoke and asked officials to ensure plantation programmes at village, mandal and district levels on that day, and for the upcoming ninth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.

Ms. Varghese also directed officials to conduct special events in lands under the Irrigation department and name the newly planted areas to reflect the decennial celebrations.

