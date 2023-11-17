Free English medium schools for poor if BJP government is formed: Eatala Rajender

November 17, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP, if elected to power, will provide English medium schools and free health for the poor, job notifications for the youth to fill up government vacancies, allot 60-80 sq. yard plot or construct double bedroom houses, five lakh insurance, issue ration cards within two months and interest-free loans to the small businessmen, promised former Minister and party’s election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Friday.

“Do we need a Chief Minister who does not meet us? He does not even meet Ministers and MLAs. He did not even go to the Secretariat even once after building it. Has he ever stopped by while going to his farmhouse to enquire about your well being? With what face will he come to seek votes,” he asked the gatherings at various public meetings in the capital region.

Mr. Rajender, who has campaigned for party candidates at Qutbullapur (Kuna Srisailam Goud), Medchal (A. Sudarshan Reddy) and L.B. Nagar (S. Ranga Reddy), said he has made promises on behalf of the party after taking the permission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the twin cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have been spending lakhs of rupees to educate your child in private schools and even more money if there is an ailment or anyone is involved in an accident. Once our government is formed, my assurance is that you will need to spend a single rupee for education and health,” he affirmed.

The plight of youngsters who had migrated to the city to prepare for the competitive examinations has been left in the lurch much to the dismay and worry of their respective parents due to the TSPSC paper leaks by the KCR Government.

“We are not beggars to keep pleading with the present leadership, we need to take it into our own hands. KCR is planning to give ₹10,000 per vote and is spending ₹100 crore in a constituency. Where did he get so much money? He is once again trying to purchase you and if elected, he will once again take over your lands. Take whatever he is giving, money or biryani but vote for Lotus. We will do justice to you,” he told the people.

Mr. Rajender recalled his association with the Chief Minister during the separate State struggle, his stint as the minister and how he was hounded out before getting re-elected at Huzurabad. “Now, I have filed my nominations in Gajwel, making KCR run to Kamareddy,” he added, making people repeat the constituency name amid applause.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.