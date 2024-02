February 04, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Deccan branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), in collaboration with the All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) will conduct free dental health checkup camps on February 6, 9 and 12. These camps will take place between 10 a.m and 1 p.m at the health centre on the Nampally exhibition ground. Expert dentists will conduct comprehensive dental health assessments, addressing issues such as decayed, missing and filled teeth as well as other oral ailments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.