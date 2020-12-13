Free de-worming of cattle from today

Mass deworming of large animals to be taken up across Telangana from Monday

Hyderabad

13 December 2020 19:42 IST

Plans to cover entire cattle population in State

The entire cattle population in Telangana will be de-wormed in a special drive to be taken up from December 14 to 24.

The Animal Husbandry department has decided to cover the 42.12 lakh cows and 42.26 lakh buffaloes in the programme that would be free of cost. Animal Husbandry Minister, T. Srinivas Yadav will launch the programme on Monday.

Director of Animal Husbandry V. Lakshma Reddy said the de-worming will make the cattle healthy and increase their productivity thus improving the finances of the farmers. It was the first time that the programme is being taken up on such a massive scale and this will help 25 lakh families in the State that own the cattle and most of these are small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers.

The programme will involve the zonal veterinary officers with the participation of public representatives, including Ministers, MLAs, sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, of respective districts. He said the farmers will be informed a day in advance about the programme and they are also being sensitised through posters and other sources of information in the villages.