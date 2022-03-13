Free coaching for job aspirants sought

President of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to arrange free coaching to BC, SC, ST and Minorities candidates preparing for employment competitive exams to be held for filling over 80,000 vacancies announced recently.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Krishnaiah said on Sunday that the aspirants who were well-off would take coaching in private coaching centres charging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per candidate Group-I coaching. Similarly, private coaching centres were charging ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per candidate for Group-II coaching, ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 for Group-III and IV posts’ coaching.

Further, private coaching centres were charging ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per aspirant for coaching of DSC/teachers’ tests and ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per candidate for coaching of SI and constable tests. However, the aspirants from poor families were not in a position to spare such amounts and urged the government to provide coaching to at least 5 lakh aspirants in the study circles run by the government.

Mr. Krishnaiah asked the government to set up study circles in all the 13 universities and also at district level to prevent aspirants’ families from becoming debt-ridden by borrowing money for coaching. He also suggested that the government consider reimbursement of coaching fee to the aspirants taking coaching in private centres.