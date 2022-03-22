Free coaching for competitive examinations at Siddipet

A free coaching camp would be held at Siddipet district headquarters for those aspiring to attend recruitment tests that would be held by the government for various vacant posts recently announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly. Coaching will be offered for Group 2, 3 and 4 category posts, teacher posts and constable posts.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has been organising this ‘KCR free coaching camp’ and interested people can apply online till March 25 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfv763i_el6iYk7960DajGqJHGRCOCUgLlBxyOwdv3zxv2Ejw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Free food will be offered during the training period.