Free chemotherapy services in districts from May, says Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao

April 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chemotherapy services will be extended to the districts from next month, Health Minister T. Harish Rao has said, adding that the State government was also making efforts to provide radiotherapy treatment in the subsequent phase.

Along with Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Mr. Harish Rao inaugurated the Aurobindo Oncology block on the MNJ Cancer Hospital premises in the city on Sunday. The eight-storey block was constructed by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation at a cost of ₹80 crore and is spread over an area of 2.32 lakh square feet. With this, 300 beds will be added to the hospital, taking the overall bed strength to 750.

“The government has been focusing on healthcare in the State and as part of that, we are focusing on medical infrastructure and education. We are starting special wings for women, children, and for those who need treatment for bone marrow. In the children’s wing, a teacher is also being appointed as the children need to stay here for months. Here, we can treat at least 12 cancer patients every month in addition to eight patients at NIMS. Cancer treatment costs about ₹20 lakh and we are offering it free of cost. The government has invested around ₹60 crore for equipment and other facilities,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering after inauguration. He also informed that palliative care units are being established in every district.

Congratulating Aurobindo Pharma Foundation director Nithyananda Reddy for establishing the block, the Minister appealed to other organisations to also come forward and spend funds on creating government healthcare facilities.

Informing that another 10,000 super speciality beds will be added to the health infrastructure in the next one year with 2,000 beds at NIMS and an equal number at Warangal Health City and four hospitals around Hyderabad under TIMS, Mr. Harish Rao said about 7,000 medical seats have been added with the setting up of as many as 35 medical colleges in the State and students from Telangana need not go abroad for medical education.

Mr.Reddy that their initiative was aimed at serving the society. Mr/Harish Rao also congratulated doctors Sharath and Sunitha for coming forward to take care of sanitation and security at the hospital.