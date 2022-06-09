Free certification course
Dhruva College of Management is offering Free Certificate Programme in Computer and Communication skills on its campus in Medchal.
The job-oriented 80-hour course provides free instructor-led face-to-face coaching in computer lab, basic English communication skills, lunch and study material free of cost. Those pursuing their undergraduate courses are eligible for the proramme. Details can be had on 95334-32672.
