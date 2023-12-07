Telangana | Free bus travel to women and enhancement of Arogyasri coverage to ₹10 lakh from Dec. 9

December 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first Congress government, which assumed power on Thursday, has resolved to implement all the six guarantees it gave to the people in the run-up to the elections, in line with the aspirations of people who voted the party to power.

The newly-constituted State Cabinet, which met here after the swearing-in of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Council of Ministers, has given its consent to implement its promises of free bus travel to women and enhancement of coverage under Arogyasri health insurance scheme to ₹10 lakh. The two promises will be effective from December 9, coinciding with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.

Crop loss

The Cabinet has also decided to assess the damages to standing crops due to the recent cyclone and asked the officials concerned along with Ministers from the respective districts to study the situation at the ground level. Appropriate action will be initiated to compensate the losses after the report is submitted, Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar told reporters late in the evening.

The Cabinet meeting, which started at around 5.20 p.m., continued for more than three hours. The focus was primarily on the six guarantees given by the party ahead of the elections.

Asked about the assurance of providing investment support to farmers, Mr. Sridhar Babu said the departments concerned were instructed to submit comprehensive information regarding the scheme. Steps would also be initiated to implement the ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver assured to farmers after analysing the financial situation and exploring ways to mobilise the resources required for the purpose, he said.

Mr. Sridhar Babu alleged that there were several lapses in the implementation of the schemes by the previous BRS government and the officials were accordingly asked to submit detailed reports pertaining to their respective departments.

