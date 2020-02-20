Free bus service to Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

20 February 2020 19:56 IST

The free bus service for pilgrims visiting Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam for Sivaratri was inaugurated at Vemulawada on Thursday.

ZP chairperson Aruna and Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar flagged off the buses.

The district administration has decided to conduct a lucky draw and provide cash reward of ₹1,116 each to 100 passengers taking these buses during the jatara. They called upon devotees to make the best use of this service and take part in the lucky draw.

The free buses are specially designed with pictures of the temple and deities. RTC would be operating a total of 10 buses, out of which, seven would run in the Vemulawada temple area and one each from Karimnagar, Sircilla and Siddipet towns to the temple.