Free bus service to Vemulawada

The free bus service for pilgrims visiting Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam for Sivaratri was inaugurated at Vemulawada on Thursday.
ZP chairperson Aruna and Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar flagged off the buses.
The district administration has decided to conduct a lucky draw and provide cash reward of ₹1,116 each to 100 passengers taking these buses during the jatara. They called upon devotees to make the best use of this service and take part in the lucky draw.
The free buses are specially designed with pictures of the temple and deities. RTC would be operating a total of 10 buses, out of which, seven would run in the Vemulawada temple area and one each from Karimnagar, Sircilla and Siddipet towns to the temple.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.