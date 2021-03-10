Free blood, urine tests in 19 more districts by month-end

Now operating in Hyderabad, Siddipet; dry runs being conducted in 4 districts

Telangana Diagnostics, where various pathological tests are performed, would be opened in 19 more districts of the State by end of this month. At least 57 forms of blood tests, including Complete Blood Picture (CBP), thyroid profile, lipid profile, liver function tests and kidney function tests are performed at the labs free of cost.

It operates on hub and spoke model. A hub will be located in district hospitals and all government health facilities such as Area Hospital, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Community Health Centre (CHC), Basthi Dawakhana and District Hospital will serve as spokes. Prescription from medical officers of government health centres is needed to undergo the tests.

Samples of blood and urine are collected at the spokes and transported to the hubs every day where they are processed. Results are sent to people online and the reports are made available at spokes too.

This model was inaugurated in Hyderabad in January 2018. Every day, around 6,000 samples are received at the central hub located at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanaguda. Around 25 lakh tests for over eight lakh patients have been performed at the hub so far. The lab was inaugurated in Siddipet a month ago. Dry runs of the model are being conducted in 10 districts including Karimnagar, Khammam, Gadwal and Mulugu.

Senior officials of the Health department said apart from Hyderabad, it would be inaugurated in 19 more districts by end of the month. The diagnostics labs help bring down financial burden on people.