Telangana

Freak accident claims three lives

Rescue operations underway to retrieve the car that fell into an open well in Siddipet on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Three persons were killed in two separate incidents at Chittapur in Dubbak mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday.

According to the police, a car coming from Ramayampet lost control and fell into an open well on the roadside between Bhumpally and Chittapur in Siddipet district. The well was so wide and full that after the car fell, it could not be seen as the water was 20 metres deep. Fire and police personnel reached the spot and started pumping out water from the well using pumpsets. It took police several hours to pump the water out and retrieve the car.

It was identified that Akula Prashanth (26) and his mother Bhagyalakshmi were travelling in the car and both died. They belonged to Nandigama village in Nizampet mandal.

While rescue operations were on, one swimmer Narasimhulu died after the pipe arranged to drain out the water fell on him and he drowned in the well. MLA M. Raghunandan Rao supervised the rescue operations.


