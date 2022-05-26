Fraudster who duped people promising MBBS seat arrested 

Hyderabad city police’s cyber-crime officials have arrested a man from Bihar who allegedly promised an MBBS seat to a Hyderabad youth and extracted ₹ 10.16 lakh.

Accused Ashok Shah of Birpur, Jt. Commmissioner of Police Gajarao Bhupal said, had set up an office at Koramangala, Bengaluru to approach aspirants of medical education, such as students waiting for counselling of National Eligibility –cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

His first contact was by text messages to make offers. He would also invite doubtful candidates to the Bengaluru office to explain the procedure and convince prospective students. And once the candidates complete the related transactions, all contact numbers would remain switched off.

The accused was arrested in Bihar and brought here on a transit warrant. He was booked for cheating, and cheating by personation.