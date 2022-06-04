France offers student exchange programmes to TSWREI, TTWREI

June 04, 2022 19:26 IST

Officials of social welfare residential educational institutions meet French delegates

In a move that would offer global exposure to students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS), France has offered student exchange programmes, industry specific skill development programmes, French language training programmes, and industrial exposure visits.

These measures would offer global employment opportunities to the students from Telangana.

Principal secretary of Scheduled Caste Development Department (SCDD) Rahul Bojja, commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department Christina Z. Chongthu and secretary of TSWREI & TTWREI Societies Ronald Rose held a meeting with a French delegation led by Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France; Samuel Berthet, Director, Alliance Francaise, Gerard Francois Inizan, Director, Safran Aircraft Engines Pvt. Ltd; and Germain Araud, Director, Monin India Pvt. Ltd, on Saturday.

“The main purpose of the meeting with the French delegation is to expose students to a global workplace culture, universities and international industrial standards, so that these marginalised children could aspire to secure opportunities at a global level. This is the first such initiative in the country between government welfare educational institutions and global corporations. There is a need to upskill and nurture talent of the underprivileged for 21st century jobs. We are making outreach efforts to global corporations,” said Mr. Ronald Rose.

Mr. Berthelot expressed his country’s willingness to create skilled human resource through student internship programmes, skill development programmes and industrial exposure visits involving students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions.

OSD Chandrakanth Reddy, OSD, ICT and Innovation, Aishwarya Chakkilam, additional secretary, TTWREIS, Sarveshwar Reddy and Praveen Mamidala were present.