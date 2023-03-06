Foxconn to set up its electronic manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan in Telangana

March 06, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd) has confirmed its decision to set up a manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan and sought the support of the Telangana Government in operationalising the park as early as possible.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu addressed a personal letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard. The letter, according to the Chief Minister’s Office, amply clears the doubts raised in certain sections of the press that the renowned company was in a dilemma as to whether set up its facility in Telangana or not.

Mr. Liu referred to the discussions he had with the Chief Minister during his visit to the State on March 2 and conveyed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him and his team during the visit. Impressed by the hosting and birthday wishes extended by the Chief Minister, he said he was happy with Mr. Rao’s vision and efforts towards transformation and development of Telangana. “I now have a new friend in India and I look forward to working with you in future,” he said.

He asserted that he was looking forward to meeting Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao soon and extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to Taiwan as his special guest. Foxconn chairman, at his meeting with the Chief Minister agreed that his firm would set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana with employment generation potential of over one lakh. The Chief Minister on his part said that Telangana considered Taiwan as a natural partner and that the State was glad to be part of Foxconn’s growth story.

The two also discussed about the importance of diversifying electronics manufacturing for a resilient supply chain and the pivotal role that would be played by the State Governments in this direction. The Chief Minister said his Government was successful in implementing new industrial policy and attracted huge investments to the State. Mr. Liu also said the firm had studied extensively about Telangana and was appreciative of the friendly industrial policy.