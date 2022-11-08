Fourth pump of Annaram lifting facility put back in use

ADVERTISEMENT

The engineers of Kaleshwaram irrigation project together with those of the contract agency that had constructed and maintaining the Annaram pump house near Kasipet in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district have successfully revived the fourth pump of the lifting facility late on Monday night.

It is the fourth pump to be revived and put back in use since October 8, after the pump house was submerged during the heavy flood in mid-July. After the first pump was revived on October 8, the second one was brought back into use on October 18 and the third one on October 31.

The facility has a total of eight pumps for lifting 2 tmc ft water a day and another four pumps for lifting the additional one tmc ft a day in the pipeline. All parameters of the fourth pump including its designed discharge capacity of the pump were measured normal.

The project authorities said were planning to revive the remaining four pumps in a short period along with revival of Kannepalli pumps.