Fourth pump of Annaram lifting facility put back in use

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The engineers of Kaleshwaram irrigation project together with those of the contract agency that had constructed and maintaining the Annaram pump house near Kasipet in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district have successfully revived the fourth pump of the lifting facility late on Monday night.

It is the fourth pump to be revived and put back in use since October 8, after the pump house was submerged during the heavy flood in mid-July. After the first pump was revived on October 8, the second one was brought back into use on October 18 and the third one on October 31.

The facility has a total of eight pumps for lifting 2 tmc ft water a day and another four pumps for lifting the additional one tmc ft a day in the pipeline. All parameters of the fourth pump including its designed discharge capacity of the pump were measured normal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project authorities said were planning to revive the remaining four pumps in a short period along with revival of Kannepalli pumps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app