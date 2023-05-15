Fourth ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train towards Kashi booked to capacity

May 15, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway’s ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train towards Kashi, Ayodhya, Puri and Konark continues to witness huge response with the train having 100% patronage from rail users with the fourth trip commencing the journey from Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

The train gives an opportunity to the rail passengers of the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit some of the most ancient and historical places in the eastern and northern part of the country. Apart from Secunderabad, the train provides boarding/de-boarding facility at 8 places – Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot etc – across the two Telugu States.

Passengers will be taken to important places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of 8 nights/ 9 days. While a total of 1,871 rail passengers have availed the train services from Secunderabad railway station, another 961 rail passengers have availed the train services from other enroute stations.

The train provides opportunity to both AC and non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7). About 620 rail passengers have availed AC rail services from Secunderabad railway station, while another 354 rail passengers have availed from enroute stations.

Similarly, while 1,251 rail passengers have availed non-AC rail services from Secunderabad station, another 607 rail passengers have availed services from enroute stations.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has expressed his happiness at the overwhelming response received from the passengers for all the services of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train.

He pointed out that the train provides a unique opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without planning individual itinerary hassle .