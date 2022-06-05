Fourth accused arrested in Hyderabad gang-rape case

CPI(M) activists stage a protest in Hyderabad on June 4, 2022 over the gang rape of a minor. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

June 05, 2022 15:08 IST

This is the third Child in Conflict with Law to be arrested in the case

The Jubilee Hills police of Hyderabad arrested one more Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) in the case of minor’s gang-rape on Sunday.

This is the third CCL arrested in the sensational case. He was being presented before a juvenile court, west zone DCP Joel Davis said. Already, another accused, Saduddin Malik, was arrested and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Multiple police teams are on the lookout for the fifth accused, Omer Khan.

Meanwhile, police found that the vehicle in which the accused violated the minor was cleaned by the accused.

Police sources said the vehicle was seized from a farmhouse on the city outskirts. “Apparently worried about leaving any evidence of the assault, the accused seem to have cleaned the vehicle. This amounts to screening of evidence,” a police officer on condition of anonymity said. Based on the new finding, investigators have decided to invoke Section 201 of Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Governor expresses anguish

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed deep anguish over the heinous crime. The Governor directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to present a detailed report on the crime within two days.

Investigators are yet to get the victim’s statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. In the backdrop of BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao’s release of pictures and video clip related to the crime, the police are planning to speak with the victim again and gather further details of the crime.

They are planning to record the victim’s statement by a magistrate through videoconference.