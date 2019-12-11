TRS MPs stage dharna in Parliament complex demanding ₹ 32k crore dues to State

HYDERABAD Fourteen Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Members of Parliament, including five of Rajya Sabha, staged a demonstration for half-an-hour in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding release of Central funds due to the State.

Earlier, the TRS members also disrupted proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, resulting in its adjournment for an hour. The TRS group in the Upper House served a notice to the chairman to set aside the business and take up a discussion on their demand. They sought an assurance from the Centre on the demand, the way it was conceded to members from Andhra Pradesh, but it was disallowed by the chairman.

The TRS member in Rajya Sabha Banda Prakash told The Hindu that the Centre owes about ₹ 32,000 crore to the State but it was not released despite several reminders. Even the devolution of Goods and Services Tax (GST) was not as per norms laid down by the Centre.

More funds pending

The final instalment of funds recommended by the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions, and two instalments of Backward Regions Grant Fund too were pending. The NITI Aayog had recommended grant of ₹ 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and ₹ 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya but even these were not released.

“The State government had repeatedly urged the Centre to release what was legitimately due to the former and nothing more. But the Centre was indifferent. Hence, it was decided to up the ante in the current Parliament session and a notice was served in the Rajya Sabha,” Mr. Prakash said.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the TRS MPs later gathered near the Gandhi statue for the protest.