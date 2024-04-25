ADVERTISEMENT

Four youths die in road accident in Telangana

April 25, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - WARANGAL

The four youths were traveling together on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident that occurred near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village on Wednesday night.

P. Laxma Reddy

A private travel bus, heading from Wardhannapet to Warangal, collided with the two-wheeler near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a heart-wrenching incident, four youngsters lost their lives in a tragic road accident when a bus traveling in the opposite direction collided with their motorcycle at Yellanda village in Wardhnnapet mandal in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the local police, the incident occurred late at night on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The private travel bus, heading from Wardhannapet to Warangal, collided with the two-wheeler near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village, situated 20 km away from Warangal city on the Warangal-Khammam national highway. 

Of the four youths involved, three died on the spot, while the fourth, Ranil Kumar, succumbed to injuries at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Kashimarla Varuntej (18), Mallepaka Siddu (18), Ponnam Ganesh (18), and Ponnala Ranil Kumar (18).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All four were friends traveling together on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident. While Ganesh hailed from Wardhannapet town, the remaining three were residents of Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal. 

The untimely demise of these four youths has cast a shadow of grief over both Yellanda and Wardhannapet. ACP A Narsaiah from Wardhannapet visited the accident site, where investigation is underway. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US