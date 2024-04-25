GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four youths die in road accident near Warangal

The four youths were traveling together on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident that occurred near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village on Wednesday night.

April 25, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - WARANGAL

P. Laxma Reddy
A private travel bus, heading from Wardhannapet to Warangal, collided with the two-wheeler near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village.

A private travel bus, heading from Wardhannapet to Warangal, collided with the two-wheeler near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a heart-wrenching incident, four youngsters lost their lives in a tragic road accident when a bus traveling in the opposite direction collided with their motorcycle at Yellanda village in Wardhnnapet mandal in the district.

According to the local police, the incident occurred late at night on Wednesday, April 24, 204. The private travel bus, heading from Wardhannapet to Warangal, collided with the two-wheeler near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village, situated 20 km away from Warangal city on the Warangal-Khammam national highway. 

Of the four youths involved, three died on the spot, while the fourth, Ranil Kumar, succumbed to injuries at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The deceased have been identified as Kashimarla Varuntej (18), Mallepaka Siddu (18), Ponnam Ganesh (18), and Ponnala Ranil Kumar (18).

All four were friends traveling together on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident. While Ganesh hailed from Wardhannapet town, the remaining three were residents of Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal. 

The untimely demise of these four youths has cast a shadow of grief over both Yellanda and Wardhannapet. ACP A Narsaiah from Wardhannapet visited the accident site, where investigation is underway. 

