Telangana

Four youngsters killed in road accident

Four youngsters died after two bikes they were travelling on collided with each other at Nasimpet in Athmakur (S) mandal of Suryapet district on Thursday night.

Police said that the accident took place around 10.30 p.m. when the victim, Banouth Aravind (20) from Thettekunta Thanda and Bhukya Vignesh of Aipur Thanda were going towards Miryal village from Athmakur (S) on his bike at a high speed.

“When they reached Nasimpet village their bike collided with another bike driven by Bhukya Naveen (21) of Botya Thada, and Dharavath Anand (22) of Lakshmi Naik Thanda as pillion. The other bike was also zooming at a high speed,” police said.

While Aravind, Naveen and Anand suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, Vignesh succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Based on the complaint lodged by Vignesh’s father Basu, a case was registered. The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy at government hospital in the district.


