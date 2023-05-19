ADVERTISEMENT

Four youngsters killed, another injured in road mishap

May 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The car they were travelling in was going at a very high speed, say the police

The Hindu Bureau

Four youngsters were killed while their friend sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked lorry at Narsingi on Friday morning, police said.

Narsingi Police Inspector Shiva Kumar said that 21-year-old Prasad, was driving the car while four of his friends were accompanying him to a water park at Gandipet. “The accident occurred at around 9.53 a.m. and as per eyewitness statements, they were driving well above 100 kph in a 60 kmph speed limit zone. All of them were below 21 and we are verifying their details. While three of them succumbed on the spot, one of them, identified as Amrit, died while undergoing treatment. The condition of Prasad is said to be critical,” said the official, clarifying that the lorry did not ram into their car from behind. 

On receiving information, the Narsingi police reached the spot and booked a case. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US