HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four youngsters killed, another injured in road mishap

The car they were travelling in was going at a very high speed, say the police

May 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four youngsters were killed while their friend sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked lorry at Narsingi on Friday morning, police said.

Narsingi Police Inspector Shiva Kumar said that 21-year-old Prasad, was driving the car while four of his friends were accompanying him to a water park at Gandipet. “The accident occurred at around 9.53 a.m. and as per eyewitness statements, they were driving well above 100 kph in a 60 kmph speed limit zone. All of them were below 21 and we are verifying their details. While three of them succumbed on the spot, one of them, identified as Amrit, died while undergoing treatment. The condition of Prasad is said to be critical,” said the official, clarifying that the lorry did not ram into their car from behind. 

On receiving information, the Narsingi police reached the spot and booked a case. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.