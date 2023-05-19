Four youngsters killed, another injured in road mishap

May 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four youngsters were killed while their friend sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked lorry at Narsingi on Friday morning, police said.

Narsingi Police Inspector Shiva Kumar said that 21-year-old Prasad, was driving the car while four of his friends were accompanying him to a water park at Gandipet. “The accident occurred at around 9.53 a.m. and as per eyewitness statements, they were driving well above 100 kph in a 60 kmph speed limit zone. All of them were below 21 and we are verifying their details. While three of them succumbed on the spot, one of them, identified as Amrit, died while undergoing treatment. The condition of Prasad is said to be critical,” said the official, clarifying that the lorry did not ram into their car from behind.

On receiving information, the Narsingi police reached the spot and booked a case.