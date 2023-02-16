ADVERTISEMENT

Four women killed in road accident

February 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four women were killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident when the autorickshaw they were travelling by had a collision with a bus near Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday . 

Choutuppal police said the deceased were identified as V. Anasuya, 55, D. Nagalaxmi, 28, D. Sirisha, 30, and C. Dhanlaxmi, 35, while the injured, Kavya, Yamuna and Akhila, were rushed to a private hospital in the city for medical attention. The driver of the auto, Venkatesh, also sustained grave injuries in the accident, said sub-inspector D. Anil.  

“The women, all natives of Devalamma Nagaram area, work at a pickle manufacturing company here and would engage a private autorickshaw everyday to arrive at the place of work. While they were heading to work as usual around 8:30 am on Thursday , a bus, belonging to the same company and moving in the opposite direction, crashed into their autorickshaw. The accident occurred about 100 metres from the company. The driver of the bus, Mallaiah, was absconding. “We have booked a case under Sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (rash driving) of the IPC and launched probe,” said the official. 

