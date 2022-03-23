Four women from Telangana honoured by Niti Aayog
Four women from Telangana were among the 75 women honoured with NITI Aayog’s Fifth Edition of Women Transforming India Awards on Monday. Vijaya Switha of Chitrika; Anu Acharya of Mapmygenome; Roopa Maganti of Greentatva Agri and Tanuja Abburi of Transformation Skills were named as winners of this year’s awards. The awards highlight India’s women leaders and change-makers.
Vijaya Switha initiated Chitrika to work with artisan communities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, incubating women-owned and managed collectives. Anu Acharya’s Mapmygenome provides actionable steps for individuals towards a healthy living by combining genetic report, health history, and genetic counselling. Roopa Maganti’s initative helps rural women entrepreneurs by creating livelihoods at the grassroot level and providing residue-free food to keep consumers healthy through their brand ‘Sudhanya’. Tanuja’ Abburis organisation, backed by NITI Aayog has helped 4,000 women with a tech-enabled mentoring solution which uses Design Thinking to solve the D&I challenge. The 75 awardees have been chosen from a pool of thousands of applicants, according to a NITI Aayog press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.