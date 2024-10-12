GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four women arrested for stealing newborn in Telangana’s Sangareddy district hospital

Investigation revealed that the prime accused Ruksana Begum, who could not have a child with her second husband, planned to steal a baby.

Published - October 12, 2024 12:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only.



A gang of four women, that kidnapped a one-day old infant girl from the Sangareddy district hospital, were arrested by the police on Friday (October 11, 2024) within 30 hours of the complaint. The baby was rescued from them and given back to the mother.

Ruksana Begum, Muskan Begum, Juveria Fatima and Syeda Begum were arrested from Borabanda based on the technical evidence and CCTV footage of the hospital collected and analysed by a special team, informed Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh,

Investigation revealed that the prime accused Ruksana Begum, who could not have a child with her second husband, planned to steal a baby.

“Ruksana recently got married to Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Barkas in Borabanda after her first husband Dastagir’s death. With an intention to claim a share in her husband’s property, the woman first tried to buy a newborn for money but couldn’t find anyone. After failing in that attempt, she hatched a plan with her accomplices including her sister and mother to steal a baby,” the police said.

The group targeted a woman named Naseema from Dudigonda village of Manoor Mandal who gave birth to a baby girl in the wee hours of Wednesday (October 9, 2024).



