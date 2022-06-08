Four women apply for Haj without mehram

Four women have submitted their applications to make the Haj pilgrimage without a mehram, meaning a male companion.

According to a senior Telangana State Haj Committee official, this is the first time that applications under this category were received. It was in 2017 that the Centre first proposed the introduction of this category.

Haj operations will resume after a period of two years. Flights from Hyderabad will leave for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia beginning June 20. Approximately 3,200 pilgrims will make the journey.

At an all-departments meeting at the Haj House on Wednesday, department heads promised that all steps will be taken to ensure that the Haj Camp, which is slated to begin on June 18, would be safe, and proceed in a smooth fashion till its culmination on June 30.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali directed officials to leave no stone unturned to make the departure and arrival of pilgrims comfortable. Meanwhile, Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar assured that the government would extend all support to pilgrims.