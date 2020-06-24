Four varsities from India figure in the world ‘Under 50 years Old’ rankings

24 June 2020 16:44 IST

The rankings were declared on Wednesday and the rankings cover the institutes established less than 50 years and still making a mark in the education sector.

Hyderabad

Only four institutes from the country found a place in the QS 2021 World University Rankings in the “Under 50 years old” institutions category and two among them are from Telangana.

The top place in the country was bagged by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) India that figured in the 61-70 rankings band while it was at the 470th rank in the QS 2021 World University Rankings irrespective of its age.

The second position in the county went to Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) that was placed in the 101-150 rank range. The institute was in the 601-650 band rank in the combined ranking.

The University of Hyderabad, a central university was also in the 101-150 band while it was in the 651-700 rank in the combined ranking. The O. P. Jindal Global University also secured a place in the same band in the under 50 category and as well as the combined rankings. It is the only private institute to have got into the rankings.

Classified as a medium sized public institution with high research intensity, the University of Hyderabad is the only multidisciplinary public university among the four institutions from India to figure in the list.

Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Citations per Faculty, Faculty student ratio, International faculty and International students are the parameters on which the University has been ranked by QS.

Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad said that rankings has for the second consecutive year placed the UoH among the top 101-150 band. He said the varsity has been recognised among the fastest growing Under-50 institutions in the World consecutively for the last three years. “We attribute this to the excellent work of faculty, staff, students and our alumni.”

Nanyang Technological University, Singpore bagged the top spot in the QS Top 50 Under 50, a table exclusively for the world's younger academic institutions.

Three Pakistan universities better placed

Much to the surprise of Indian academics, three universities from Pakistan were placed at much better positions in the same rakings. The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad secured 41st rank in the under 50 category while it was at 355th rank in the combined ranking.

Similarly, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) was at the 46th rank while secured 373th rank in the combined list. The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) was in the 101-150 band in the ‘under 50’ category.

QS World University Rankings is a publication of university rankings, published annually by British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). In the 2021 edition of the Rankings, 1604 institutions from 93 locations were covered.