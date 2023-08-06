Four TIMS facilities coming up in city to be autonomous

August 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed five Bills with a voice vote as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members were not present in the House.

They include the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Bill, 2023, the Factories (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Telangana State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and supplementary Bills – the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Bills were introduced by Ministers T. Harish Rao, C. Malla Reddy, K. Eshwar and E. Dayakar Rao. They seek to provide autonomy to four TIMS super-speciality hospitals coming up in the City with a Director each, for increase in overtime work from 75 hours to 156 hours for three months in factories, allowing night duties for women with proper security measures and for inclusion of a representative form Jain community in the State Minorities Commission.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao stated that each of the TIMS institutions would be developed on the lines of AIIMS, PGI and NIMS and they would have 1,000 beds each equipped with oxygen facility, including 300 of them as ICU beds. The TIMS would have 16 speciality and 15 super-speciality departments.

Each of the TIMS would have 200 faculty members, 500 resident doctors and 26 operation theatres.

