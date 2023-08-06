HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four TIMS facilities coming up in city to be autonomous

August 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Telangana Institute of Medical Science at Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Institute of Medical Science at Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Institute of Medical Science at Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Institute of Medical Science at Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

The Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed five Bills with a voice vote as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members were not present in the House.

They include the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Bill, 2023, the Factories (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Telangana State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and supplementary Bills – the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Bills were introduced by Ministers T. Harish Rao, C. Malla Reddy, K. Eshwar and E. Dayakar Rao. They seek to provide autonomy to four TIMS super-speciality hospitals coming up in the City with a Director each, for increase in overtime work from 75 hours to 156 hours for three months in factories, allowing night duties for women with proper security measures and for inclusion of a representative form Jain community in the State Minorities Commission.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao stated that each of the TIMS institutions would be developed on the lines of AIIMS, PGI and NIMS and they would have 1,000 beds each equipped with oxygen facility, including 300 of them as ICU beds. The TIMS would have 16 speciality and 15 super-speciality departments.

Each of the TIMS would have 200 faculty members, 500 resident doctors and 26 operation theatres.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.