Four teenagers drown in river Krishna near Telangana’s Gadwal 

June 06, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The drowning incident, in which four teengaers died, took place on the outskirts of Mangapeta village on June 5

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K.V.G. Giri

Four teenagers, including two girls, drowned in river Krishna where they went for a bath in Jogulamba Gadwal district, about 190 km from Hyderabad, on June 5.

The police identified the victims as Rehan (15), Sameer (18), Nausheen (15) and Afreen (17), all first cousins. Hailing from Valluru village in Itikyal mandal, both the families had moved to Kurnool for livelihood prospects. They were back in the village last week for summer vacation.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Mangapeta village in the mandal on June 5 when 10 of their relatives, families of Munna, Ismail and Ibrahim, went for a bath. While the four teenagers did not know how to swim, they underestimated the depth of the water and attempted to cross the waterbody.

The four teenagers drowned even as the other family members watched helplessly.

Kodandapuram police, along with locals, rushed to the scene and took up the rescue action. The victims’ bodies were retrieved after a long operation. The police have launched a probe.

