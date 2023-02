February 19, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

MEDAK

The Inspector General of Police has suspended four police officers in the case of recent death of Mohammed Qadir, a labourer, reportedly as a result of police torture.

According to a release here by Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini on Sunday , Medak Town Circle Inspector Madhu, Sub-Inspector Rajashekar, constables Pawan and Prashanth were suspended.