Four students suspended over ragging incident in Nalgonda Medical College

Four students from the Government Medical College, Nalgonda have been suspended following allegations of misconduct towards junior students. The incident occurred in the boys’ hostel on November 11, and involved senior students subjecting first-year students to physical ragging.

Upon receiving an emailed complaint from junior students on November 12, the college administration initiated an inquiry. The Anti-Ragging Committee, headed by Principal Dr. N. Srivani and comprising faculty members, law enforcement representatives, and specialists, conducted a detailed investigation. “The inquiry confirmed the allegations, leading to the suspension of the involved students,” said the college principal.

Among the suspended students, two from the 2020 batch namely Vasukula Manideep and N. Sharath Kumar, faced six-month suspensions, one student, B. Naresh received a one-month suspension, and a first-year student, Banoth Balraj was suspended for three months. An intern from the 2019 batch, Munigala Abhinav was also suspended for six months.

In response to the incident, the college has strengthened anti-ragging measures, including the implementation of a hostel duty roster and increased faculty monitoring during evenings and nights. The administration is also planning awareness campaigns in collaboration with the local police department to prevent such incidents in the future, as per a memo issued by the college principal.