Four students get 100 percentile marks in JEE

Four students from Telangana --Dheeraj Kurukunda, Aniket Chattopadhyay, Jasti Yashwanth V.V.S and Rupesh Biyani -- have secured hundred percentile score in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The candidates will take another paper after which their ranks will be released, taking into consideration best of the two NTA scores. The NTA score was not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, a release said.

The NTA scores for Paper 2 A (B. Arch) and Paper 2 B (B. Planning) will be issued in next few days.