Four students from TS minority residential schools on their way to fulfil doctor dream

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 07, 2022 23:36 IST

Four students of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have scripted history by becoming the first from the State government-backed organisation to have cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which is conducted for admissions to undergraduate medical education in the country.

According to TMREIS, the four students — Tahura Masood, Md Safiuddin, K Rambabu and E Sravan Kumar — come from humble backgrounds with their parents and grandparents enduring several hardships to ensure that they get an education.

Ms Masood’s father is a daily wage earner. She was equipped with the required knowledge after TMREIS enrolled her in NEET coaching classes. Ms Masood will join the MBBS course at Dr VRK Women’s Medical College offers.

Mr Kumar will be on his way to Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi where he will study dentistry. “Poverty taught me lessons in life and made me realise that no one should die due to lack of money,” he said.

Mr Saifuddin was raised by his grandparents and uncle, who worked hard to provide him with an education. He will join Ayaan Medical College and wishes to become a cardiologist.

Hailing from Kothamarthy in Nalgonda, Mr Rambabu will join Gandhi Medical College. The son of labourers, he said that his parents worked hard and his teachers motivated him.

