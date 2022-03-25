Four students drowned in a tank, in Telangana’s Kamalapur village

The Hindu Bureau March 25, 2022 12:45 IST

All of them are studying 5th and 6th classes at Mangalpet

All of them are studying 5th and 6th classes at Mangalpet

Four students drowned in a tank at Kamalapur village in Manoor mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday evening. Their bodies were recovered on Friday (March 25.) According to sources, the students went to take bath in the tank, later drowned. The body of one of them Raikod Ramesh was fished out on Thursday and three others Sampath, Saircharan and Vinod this morning with the help of expert swimmers. All of them are studying 5th and 6th classes at Mangalpet.



Our code of editorial values