April 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Alleging that four stray dogs were killed with poisonous injections, a complaint was lodged at Godavaraikhani police station on Sunday. According to animal activist Aravind Das, the incident occurred on April 22 and a compliant was lodged with the police the next day. Veterinarians conducted a necropsy on a carcass and samples were sent to lab. The report was awaited.