Tik Tok video effect: four security guards suspended

A day after a video shot by two interns on Tik Tok app at Gandhi Hospital went viral, another video of four outsourced security guards dancing and cheering in the hospital’s Emergency block came to the notice of the hospital authorities. Gandhi Hospital superintendent P Shravan Kumar said the four security guards were suspended.

In the video which appalled officials and others alike, a security guard was seen dancing to a song, and three more were seen, cheering him.

“When patients are suffering, we should empathise and sympathise. Such activities will demoralise patients and tarnish the image of hospital,” said Dr Shravan Kumar.

Director of Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy said they would issue a circular stating that students from private medical colleges undergoing practical training at government hospitals should be accompanied by faculty members. The circular would be issued to superintendents of government hospitals, who would communicate it to heads of private colleges.

It was learnt that the two private colleges were blacklisted by the hospital administration. Dr Shravan Kumar said students undergoing internship should submit self-declaration that they would not indulge in such activities which would tarnish the hospital’s image.

In the videos, which were shot on the hospital premises, the two students were seen miming film songs and dialogues. A few hours after the videos went viral on social media, the hospital authorities stated that the students were suspended from internship.