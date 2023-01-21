HamberMenu
Four photographers killed, one injured as lorry rams into car

The victims were heading to Mothugudem in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district for a photoshoot.

January 21, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the car that hit by a speeding lorry at Koti Lingala crossroads near Yellandu of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on January 20, 2023 night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four young photographers were killed and another injured when a speeding lorry rammed into a car at Koti Lingala crossroads on the Yellandu-Mahabubabad main road in Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Odela Kamalakar, 28 and K Shivakoti, 31, both residents of Narsampet in Warangal district and B Ramu, 32, and B Aravind, 25, of Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district.

They were heading to Mothugudem in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district for a photoshoot when tragedy struck them.

The incident took place at the busy Koti Lingala crossroads late in the night when a Mahabubabad-bound speeding lorry collided head on with the car killing three occupants of the vehicle on the spot, police said.

Two other occupants in the car suffered grievous injuries and one of them succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government hospital in Yellandu around Friday midnight.

The condition of another injured photographer Kranthi, 22, a native of Narasampet, is stated to be stable.

The ghastly road accident claimed the lives of four promising photographers leaving their family members and relatives heartbroken.

