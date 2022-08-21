Four of realtor family found dead at Nizamabad hotel  

‘Note mentions harassment by three business partners’

A family of four persons, including two children, were found dead in a hotel room in Nizamabad town on Sunday.

It is suspected that the 37-year-old head of the family Suryaprakash, fed poison to his wife Akshaya, 13-year-old daughter Pratyusha and 10-year-old son Advaith, and later ended his life by hanging.

Police said Suryaprakash, who hailed from Nizamabad, was into the real estate business and had settled in Adilabad. He also had business interests in Hyderabad.

The family arrived in Nizamabad on August 4 and checked into Kapila Hotel in the town. They had organised their accommodation at the hotel, and during the day they visited relatives and friends.

Nizamabad police said the hotel staff alerted them about the suspicion at around 11.30 a.m., as no one from inside the room responded to calls and also did not answer the door bell.

When the door was forced open, the woman and the children were found dead on the bed, while the man was hanging from the ceiling. It was suspected that the incident took place around midnight.

Police said they have also recovered a note purportedly written and left by Mr. Suryaprakash.

“It mentioned three names of his business partners who harassed him over financial matters. He also stated that their harassment was the reason for the extreme decision. We are in the process of identifying and questioning them,” an officer said.

Nizamabad town police, based on the note and the preliminary findings, have registered the incident under IPC S. 306 – Abetment of suicide. An investigation was opened.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000)

