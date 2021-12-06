Four of inter-State ganja supply gang arrested

992 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 99.2 lakh seized

In a big catch, the Sangareddy district police seized 992 kgs of dry ganja worth ₹ 99.2 lakh and arrested four persons, while another is absconding.

According to Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar, 492 ganja packets, each containing about 2 kgs of dry ganja, were being transported from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to Aurangabad in Maharashtra in a lorry.

Three persons escorted the lorry in another car, to caution the driver about any police checks. On a tipoff, Sadashivapet Circle Inspector G. Santosh Kumar stopped the lorry at a petrol bunk and found the ganja being transported in packets.

The arrested persons were identified as Altaf Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Shaik Amees and Mushtaq Ahmed. Another accused Firoz is absconding. All of them hailed from Maharashtra.

Mr. Ramana Kumar said that Firoz was the mastermind behind the transport and he offered ₹ 50,000 to the lorry driver to deliver the goods at Aurangabad while the others were offered another ₹ 50,000 to escort the vehicle.

Police also seized a lorry, an Innova, four cell phones and ₹ 7,500 cash from the arrested. All of them will be presented before the Court.