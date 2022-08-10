Four of Hyderabad family killed in NH-44 accident in Nizamabad

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: S. Harpal Singh

Two adults, two children die; two children critically injured

Four persons, including two children, of a family from Toli Chowki in Hyderabad, were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling by lost control and crashed into the NH-44 highway median in Nizamabad district limits on Wednesday.

The car had six occupants – two adults and four children – at the time of the accident at around 6.30 a.m.

Mupkal police said the family hailed from the Toli Chowki neighbourhood in Hyderabad and was headed to Nirmal. Details of the victims were being collected.

Preliminarily, the police suspect the car went out of control allegedly as the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The car, when it reached Kothapalli village limits on the highway, first crashed into the median and flipped over several times before ramming into the railing on the side.

The two survivors were said to have sustained critical injuries. Police have shifted the victims to the nearest hospital for emergency care.

Mupkal police have opened a probe.