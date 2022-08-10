Telangana

Four of Hyderabad family killed in NH-44 accident in Nizamabad

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: S. Harpal Singh
B. Pradeep HYDERABAD August 10, 2022 10:02 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 10:02 IST

Four persons, including two children, of a family from Toli Chowki in Hyderabad, were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling by lost control and crashed into the NH-44 highway median in Nizamabad district limits on Wednesday.

The car had six occupants – two adults and four children – at the time of the accident at around 6.30 a.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mupkal police said the family hailed from the Toli Chowki neighbourhood in Hyderabad and was headed to Nirmal. Details of the victims were being collected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preliminarily, the police suspect the car went out of control allegedly as the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The car, when it reached Kothapalli village limits on the highway, first crashed into the median and flipped over several times before ramming into the railing on the side.

The two survivors were said to have sustained critical injuries. Police have shifted the victims to the nearest hospital for emergency care.

Mupkal police have opened a probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Hyderabad
Telangana
road accident
transport accident
accident (general)
road safety
Read more...