Four of family electrocuted in Kamareddy in Telangana

Four members of a family, including two children, were electrocuted in Devanpally police limits of Kamareddy district, about 120 km from here, on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Haimad, an autorickshaw driver; his wife Parveen, 35; six-year-old Maheem and three-year-old Adnan.

According to the police, the incident at Beedi Workers’ colony took place around 1.30 p.m. The police suspect that Parveen first came in contact with the electrical source. “She was drying a bedsheet on the outdoor metal clothesline. It was found that the wire stretched from one end came in contact with the electrical fuse box,” an officer said.

Her husband who attempted to save her, and the panicked children who ran to their parents, too collapsed. All of them died even before reaching an emergency medical facility, the police added.

The bodies were shifted to Kamareddy Area Hospital for medical procedures. A case was registered for further investigation is on.