Four of a family killed in road accident

Four members of a family were killed, two of them on the spot, in a road accident that took place at Alirajpet bridge in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday. According to police, a lorry hit an auto coming in opposite direction, resulting in the accident. While two persons died on the spot, two died while being shifted to a government hospital. The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital at Hyderabad for treatment and their condition was stated to be serious.

Three of the deceased were identified as P. Kanakaiah, K. Kavitha and K. Chandraiah. It was reported that there were six persons in the auto. Jagadevpur Sub Inspector Krishna Murthy registered a case.