Four of a family killed in road accident in Mulugu

Abhinay Deshpande February 19, 2022 11:42 IST

The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. after they crossed Gattamma temple on the outskirts of Mulugu town

Four of a family from Chandupatla village in Mulugu district were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a State-run RTC bus near Mulugu town on the morning of February 19. The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. after they crossed Gattamma temple on the outskirts of Mulugu town. The victims are, Kammapadi Ramesh (48), his brother Kammapadi Srinivas Rao (46), and their wives Jyothi (44) and Sujatha (40), respectively. “The driver of the RTC bus, which was coming from Hanmakonda, lost control over the wheel, veered vehicle to the right and hit the oncoming ill-fated car,” police said. They were travelling towards Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district and were not going to Medaram for darshanam of the goddess,” police clarified as a rumour started to spread that Medaram pilgrims were killed in a road accident near Medaram. The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered against the bus driver.



