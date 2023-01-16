Four of a family found dead in apartment at Tarnaka 

January 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four persons of a family, including a three-and-half-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman, were found dead in suspicious circumstances in their apartment at Tarnaka, in Osmania University police limits here on Monday.

Police identified the victims as 34-year-old Vivan Pratap, an automotive designer in Chennai, his 32-year-old wife SIndhura, a private banker, daughter Adhya and mother Rajathi. The family hailed from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and had been living at Tarnaka as Ms. Sindhura had been posted at a private bank here at Himayathnagar.

The incident, police said, was reported by dial-100 call at around 1.30 p.m., by a staff of Ms. Sindhura, who had come home to check on her as she had not been responding to calls. Mr. Pratap’s phone too remained unanswered for long.

Reportedly, the staff grew suspicious as her car was in the parking lot and the phones were heard ringing through the door, and the door was bolted from inside. The police were informed when it was suspected, after observing through the window-door gap, that the man was hanging.

According to the police, Mr. Pratap’s body was brought down from the ceiling, and the three others were found dead. The reason for their death was not clear, and no death note could be retrieved from the scene.

Grieving over the deaths, Ms. Sindhura’s mother who lives in the same locality, said the couple did not have major disputes, and they had visited her house just the previous evening. It was also learnt that efforts were on to get a school admission for the girl.

OU police, based on preliminary investigation, said family disputes were being considered reasons for the extreme act. “While the husband worked in Chennai, his wife and daughter were in Hyderabad. There had been intense discussions for her transfer back to Chennai,” the police said.

The victim bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure, which would also reveal the causes of death of the women and the child. OU police, preliminarily, have booked the case under Cr. PC 174 for further enquiry.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000)